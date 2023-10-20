What a rabbi hopes to offer the wounded and grieving in Israel
Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie in Israel had a visceral reaction to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, but says he stands with his Palestinian friends who want freedom.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie in Israel had a visceral reaction to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas, but says he stands with his Palestinian friends who want freedom.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.