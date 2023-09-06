© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Blinken reaffirms U.S. support on trip to Ukraine

By Michele Kelemen
Published September 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT

Ahead of the UN General Assembly, Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Kyiv. There, he reaffirmed U.S. support for Ukraine and announced another $1 billion in aid.

Michele Kelemen
Michele Kelemen has been with NPR for two decades, starting as NPR's Moscow bureau chief and now covering the State Department and Washington's diplomatic corps. Her reports can be heard on all NPR News programs, including Morning Edition and All Things Considered.
