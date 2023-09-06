Blinken reaffirms U.S. support on trip to Ukraine
Ahead of the UN General Assembly, Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Kyiv. There, he reaffirmed U.S. support for Ukraine and announced another $1 billion in aid.
