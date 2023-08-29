Russia pushes back on Ukraine's offensive, forcing many elderly people to flee
Russian forces are mounting an offensive east of Kharkiv, which is triggering a new wave of displaced persons — many of them elderly and alone.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Russian forces are mounting an offensive east of Kharkiv, which is triggering a new wave of displaced persons — many of them elderly and alone.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.