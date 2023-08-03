Why it's easier to make healthy food choices in Japan
The obesity rate in the U.S. is about 10 times higher than in Japan, another wealthy developed nation. As part of NPR's series Living Better, we look into why that's the case.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The obesity rate in the U.S. is about 10 times higher than in Japan, another wealthy developed nation. As part of NPR's series Living Better, we look into why that's the case.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.