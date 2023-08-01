© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Become a sustaining member today and support independent journalism

Festival in the Catskills celebrates resort area once known as the Borscht Belt

By Jim Zarroli
Published August 1, 2023 at 5:00 AM EDT

NPR revisits the Borscht Belt, a place where Jewish families from New York escaped for the summer at a time when they weren't welcomed elsewhere.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Jim Zarroli
Jim Zarroli is an NPR correspondent based in New York. He covers economics and business news.
See stories by Jim Zarroli

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.