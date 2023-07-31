Members of an female Afghan military platoon now face uncertain fate in the U.S.
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Mahnaz Akbari, former commander of the Afghan military's Female Tactical Platoon, about the Afghan Adjustment Act.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer talks with Mahnaz Akbari, former commander of the Afghan military's Female Tactical Platoon, about the Afghan Adjustment Act.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.