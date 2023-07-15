In Virginia, reopening a 125-year old case rights a historical injustice
A judge in Virginia dismissed charges against a Black man who was lynched after being accused of sexually assaulting a white woman 125 years ago.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A judge in Virginia dismissed charges against a Black man who was lynched after being accused of sexually assaulting a white woman 125 years ago.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.