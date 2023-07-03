© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Thousands of Southern California hotel workers have walked off the job

LAist 89.3 | By Libby Rainey
Published July 3, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT

Thousands of hotel workers in Southern California are on strike. They're demanding better pay in one of the country's most expensive housing markets.

