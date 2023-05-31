Deal that allows Ukraine to export grain across the Black Sea has been extended
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean about efforts to help Ukraine export grains and agricultural products.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks to European Commissioner for Transport Adina Valean about efforts to help Ukraine export grains and agricultural products.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.