Tina Turner, a symbol of talent triumphing over adversity, has died at 83
The pioneering vocalist, who played a pivotal role in the history of rock and soul music, had suffered a litany of health issues in recent years.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The pioneering vocalist, who played a pivotal role in the history of rock and soul music, had suffered a litany of health issues in recent years.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.