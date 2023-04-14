© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

The latest on the leaked classified documents

By Ryan Lucas
Published April 14, 2023 at 4:49 PM EDT

The 21-year-old Air National Guardsman accused of leaking a trove of U.S. intelligence documents is facing charges under the espionage act. He made his initial court appearance today.

Ryan Lucas
Ryan Lucas covers the Justice Department for NPR.
