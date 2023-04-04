Remembering music mogul Seymour Stein, dead at 80
Music mogul Seymour Stein died Sunday at the age of 80. As the head of Sire Records, he signed genre-defining artists like Madonna, Ice-T, the Ramones and Talking Heads.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Music mogul Seymour Stein died Sunday at the age of 80. As the head of Sire Records, he signed genre-defining artists like Madonna, Ice-T, the Ramones and Talking Heads.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.