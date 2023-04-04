© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Remembering music mogul Seymour Stein, dead at 80

By Phil Harrell
Published April 4, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT

Music mogul Seymour Stein died Sunday at the age of 80. As the head of Sire Records, he signed genre-defining artists like Madonna, Ice-T, the Ramones and Talking Heads.

Phil Harrell
