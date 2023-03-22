TSA rules peanut butter is not a solid — it's a liquid
The TSA says peanut butter is a liquid because its shape is dictated by its container. To pass through security, peanut butter in a carry-on needs to be 3.4 oz. or less.
Copyright 2023 NPR
The TSA says peanut butter is a liquid because its shape is dictated by its container. To pass through security, peanut butter in a carry-on needs to be 3.4 oz. or less.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.