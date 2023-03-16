This Girl Scout is a vocal critic of the Girl Scout cookies and is making her own
A Girl Scout, distressed that the cookies she was selling contained palm oil, went rogue and baked her own to raise money for her troop.
A Girl Scout, distressed that the cookies she was selling contained palm oil, went rogue and baked her own to raise money for her troop.
