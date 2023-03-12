What President Biden and Republicans are saying about funding Medicare
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Kaiser Health News correspondent Julie Rovner about the politics of Medicare ahead of debt ceiling talks in Washington.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Kaiser Health News correspondent Julie Rovner about the politics of Medicare ahead of debt ceiling talks in Washington.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.