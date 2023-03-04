The covert effort to get abortion pills into Ukraine
In the early weeks of the Russian invasion, abortion pills dwindled in Ukraine. NPR's Rough Translation podcast followed an effort to smuggle pills to Ukrainian doctors.
Copyright 2023 NPR
In the early weeks of the Russian invasion, abortion pills dwindled in Ukraine. NPR's Rough Translation podcast followed an effort to smuggle pills to Ukrainian doctors.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.