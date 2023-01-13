New Haven is one of 52 places around the world that travelers should visit, New York Times says

What does New Haven have in common with Fukuoka, Japan, and Guadalajara, Mexico?

They’re among the 52 places that The New York Times thinks you should visit this year.

The Times recently released its list and gives New Haven a shout-out as “a home to tinkerers and rebels, and a treasure trove of contemporary art and architecture.”

The Times describes New Haven as a “historic, mostly walkable and bikeable seaside town with distinctive neighborhoods, an encyclopedic collection of great American architecture, a thriving cultural life and one of the best food scenes in the country for a city of its size.”

The Times encourages readers to check out Hotel Marcel, the NXTHVN arts center, and then have a meal at Villa Lulu.

New Haven is feeling the love — and enjoying it.

“It’s wonderful to see New Haven recognized as a premier world destination to visit and experience the arts, culture, food, distinctive neighborhoods, and so much more,” Mayor Justin Elicker said in a statement. “Anyone who walks, bikes, or buses through the streets or along the shoreline of New Haven will quickly notice the ‘treasure trove’ of all there is to do and see and why we’re on the map with so many other extraordinary travel destinations from around the globe.”

Which cities are as cool as New Haven?

Here's a sampling of some of the cities on this year's list:

Morioka, Japan

Monument Valley Navajo Tribal Park

Auckland, New Zealand

Accra, Ghana

Tromso, Norway

Kerala, India

The Alaska Railroad

Flores, Indonesia