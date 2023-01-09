First retail cannabis sales begin Tuesday in Connecticut

Connecticut’s first retail recreational cannabis sales begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Nine medical marijuana operators have successfully completed the steps needed to expand their businesses to include the new market for adults 21 and over, and seven will be open for adult-use customers Tuesday.

Benjamin Zachs, COO of Fine Fettle, which was approved to sell recreational marijuana in Connecticut, said he expects a lot of excitement on opening day.

“This is not just about the … stores that can start selling legal marijuana,” Zachs told Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live. “This is about the societal change about a plant.”

As part of legalizing recreational sales, the Lamont administration said nearly 44,000 low-level cannabis convictions will be fully or partially erased thanks to Connecticut’s new “clean slate” cannabis law.

Now that sales in Connecticut are beginning, Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull urged businesses and consumers to be responsible.

“It’s meant for adults,” Seagull said. “You always have that risk, or concern, that people won’t take the responsibilities as seriously as they need to and the product will get into the wrong hands.”

New Haven Police Chief Karl Jacobson said Monday that providing cannabis to minors is illegal, and can result in a felony endangerment charge.

He also said products must remain unopened while in the car.

“One of the illegal things is obviously driving under the influence,” he said. “But it’s also illegal for both passengers and drivers to use cannabis while the vehicle is operating.”

What you can buy

The state DCP said initial recreational sales will be limited to:



1/4-ounce of cannabis flower, or

4mL of vaporizer cartridges, or

7 grams of pre-rolled joints, or

an equivalent edible product, or

A combination of different product types that collectively amount to no more than 1/4-ounce of an ounce of flower.

Those transaction limits are significantly lower than neighboring states Massachusetts and New York. DCP said the limits will be reviewed and possibly changed, but are in place now to ensure adequate supply for both adult-use consumers and medical marijuana patients, who will still be allowed to purchase up to 5 ounces per month.

Seagull said all retail cannabis products will be in child-proof packaging that is clearly labeled to help avoid confusion with children’s food.

Even though there are transaction limits, state officials said dispensaries will not track each sale. That means customers could potentially go to one dispensary, get their quarter-ounce and then go to another dispensary, according to a spokesperson for the DCP.

Seagull and the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection said to expect long lines at dispensaries Tuesday. Several dispensaries are encouraging, or even requiring, advance online orders.

Which stores have been approved for sales so far The following Medical Marijuana Dispensaries completed the necessary steps to add recreational sales to their operations and may begin selling cannabis products on Tuesday.

The Botanist in Danbury and Still River Wellness in Torrington are both eligible, but said they will not be conducting adult-use sales until later this year.



Affinity - New Haven

Bluepoint Wellness of Connecticut - Branford

Still River Wellness- Torrington (not opening for retail sales Tuesday)

Fine Fettle Dispensary – Newington

Fine Fettle Dispensary – Stamford

Fine Fettle Dispensary – Willimantic

The Botanist – Danbury (not opening for retail sales Tuesday)

The Botanist – Montville

Willow Brook Wellness - Meriden

State officials said as many as 40 more retailers, along with dozens of other marijuana-related businesses, could open by the end of 2023, but that stores will need time to build out their businesses and get state approvals.

A 2021 state report estimates cannabis sales could equate to roughly $26 million in municipal and state tax revenue in fiscal year 2024, growing to $73 million by 2026.

Lawmakers hope to improve lottery system for cannabis license applicants

Thousands of applications were submitted for a license to legally sell cannabis in Connecticut. But critics said the lottery favored applicants with deep pockets. That’s because applicants could apply as many times as they wanted as long as they paid to submit an application.

Jeffrey Marrero told Where We Live that put him at a disadvantage when he applied.

“I don't see it being fair,” Marrero said. "People were allowed to do many multiple applications. So a person like myself that puts in one application … [has] no kind of chance.”

Hearst Connecticut reports some applicants paid for and submitted hundreds of applications in the lottery.

Seagull told Connecticut Public she believes there is "room for improvement" in the lottery.

Some lawmakers said they hope to address the issue in the current legislative session.

This story will be updated.

Connecticut Public Radio’s Walter Smith Randolph and Michayla Savitt contributed to this report. The Associated Press contributed to this report.