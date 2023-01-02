© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Encore: How much water do you actually need? Here's the science

By Emily Kwong,
Aaron Scott
Published January 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST

Many feel tethered to a water bottle, having heard that hydration is key to being healthy. Here's what the science says about how much water to drink and when.

