© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your year-end gift today!

Morning news brief

By Inskeep
Published December 26, 2022 at 5:13 AM EST

A storm hits Buffalo, N.Y., hard. Russian President Putin refers to the invasion of Ukraine as a war, after insisting it was an operation. The Supreme Court is allotting more time for oral arguments.

Copyright 2022 NPR

Inskeep

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.