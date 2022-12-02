What's in store for the World Cup's Round of 16
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to ESPN host and analyst Luis Miguel Echegaray about the latest round of matches in the World Cup and what to expect from the U.S. team Saturday.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks to ESPN host and analyst Luis Miguel Echegaray about the latest round of matches in the World Cup and what to expect from the U.S. team Saturday.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.