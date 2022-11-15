Zelenskyy's arrival in Kherson underscores Ukraine's momentum in the war
A look at how the Ukrainian city of Kherson is picking up the pieces and reuniting with loved ones after nearly nine months of Russian occupation.
Copyright 2022 NPR
A look at how the Ukrainian city of Kherson is picking up the pieces and reuniting with loved ones after nearly nine months of Russian occupation.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.