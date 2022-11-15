© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Zelenskyy's arrival in Kherson underscores Ukraine's momentum in the war

By Jason Beaubien
Published November 15, 2022 at 5:08 AM EST

A look at how the Ukrainian city of Kherson is picking up the pieces and reuniting with loved ones after nearly nine months of Russian occupation.

