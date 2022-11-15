Michelle Obama opens up in her new memoir 'The Light We Carry'
In an interview Tuesday on All Things Considered, the former first lady will talk about a phrase that she didn't know would resonate: "When they go low, we go high."
Copyright 2022 NPR
