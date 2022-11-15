© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help support both NHPR and the NH Food Bank when you make a gift of support today.

Michelle Obama opens up in her new memoir 'The Light We Carry'

Published November 15, 2022 at 5:08 AM EST

In an interview Tuesday on All Things Considered, the former first lady will talk about a phrase that she didn't know would resonate: "When they go low, we go high."

Copyright 2022 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.