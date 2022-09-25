© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

What to expect at this week's January 6 hearing, according to a committee member

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published September 25, 2022 at 7:54 AM EDT

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Democrat of California, about this week's Jan. 6 hearing. It's the committee's first since July.

Ayesha Rascoe
