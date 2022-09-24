© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Russians against the war seek refuge in Turkey

By Fatma Tanis
Published September 24, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT

Russian men are fleeing the country to avoid being forced into the military and the war in Ukraine. Many are going to Turkey, where they do not need a visa to enter.

Fatma Tanis
