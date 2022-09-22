What's next for the war in Ukraine
Nearly seven months of war in Ukraine, Kyiv's counteroffensive succeeded and Russia ordered more troops to mobilize. Ukrainian lawmakers have been visiting Washington to petition for more arms.
Copyright 2022 NPR
