What's next for the war in Ukraine

By Tom Bowman,
Jason Beaubien
Published September 22, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT

Nearly seven months of war in Ukraine, Kyiv's counteroffensive succeeded and Russia ordered more troops to mobilize. Ukrainian lawmakers have been visiting Washington to petition for more arms.

Tom Bowman
Jason Beaubien
