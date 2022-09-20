© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today and it will be matched dollar-for-dollar. Plus, you'll be entered into a drawing for a trip for 2 to New Orleans!

Protests erupt after the death of a young woman arrested by Iran's 'morality police'

By Peter Kenyon
Published September 20, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT

Protests have broken out in several cities in Iran after the death of a young woman who'd been arrested by the so-called "morality police."

Copyright 2022 NPR

Peter Kenyon
Peter Kenyon is NPR's international correspondent based in Istanbul, Turkey.
See stories by Peter Kenyon

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.