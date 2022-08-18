The Trump Organization's former CFO is expected to admit to 15 felonies
Longtime Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty on Thursday to a tax fraud scheme in New York.
Copyright 2022 NPR
Longtime Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty on Thursday to a tax fraud scheme in New York.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.