© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle and help support local, independent journalism today!

Kraft Heinz recalls contaminated Wild Cherry flavored Capri Sun pouches

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published August 15, 2022 at 7:56 PM EDT
This Wednesday, March 25, 2015, file photo shows the Kraft logo outside of the company's headquarters in Northfield, Ill.
Nam Y. Huh
/
AP
This Wednesday, March 25, 2015, file photo shows the Kraft logo outside of the company's headquarters in Northfield, Ill.

Kraft Heinz announced the voluntary recall of 5,760 cases of Capri Sun Wild Cherry Flavored Juice Drink Blend pouches on Monday.

Only those flavored Capri Sun products with June 25, 2023 "Best When Used By" date are being recalled, the company said.

The company says diluted cleaning solution, used to clean food processing equipment in its factories, was "inadvertently introduced" into a production line, contaminating the drinks.

Kraft Heinz said it became aware of the problem only after consumers reported problems with the taste of the affected juices.

The company said it "is actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation."

Anyone who bought these beverages is urged not to drink the product and can return it to the store where it was purchased.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR National NewsNPR News
Jaclyn Diaz
See stories by Jaclyn Diaz

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.