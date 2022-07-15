Morning news brief
A watchdog says the U.S. Secret Service deleted many text messages sent around Jan. 6. Biden meets with Palestinian Authority President. And, a deadly strike in Vinnitsyia, Ukraine kills at least 23.
Copyright 2022 NPR
