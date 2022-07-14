Inflation hit a new high last month. Here's how it's changing life in the U.S.
NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with William Spriggs, economist for the AFL-CIO, about inflation, which hit 9.1% for the twelve months ending in June.
Copyright 2022 NPR
