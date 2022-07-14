© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Inflation hit a new high last month. Here's how it's changing life in the U.S.

Published July 14, 2022 at 5:14 AM EDT

NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks with William Spriggs, economist for the AFL-CIO, about inflation, which hit 9.1% for the twelve months ending in June.

