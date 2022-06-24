© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Living on Earth to replace On Being in NHPR's Sunday morning lineup

New Hampshire Public Radio
Published June 24, 2022 at 7:09 AM EDT
inside_nhpr.png

Sunday, June 26 marks the final episode of On Being on NHPR, as the show ends production as a radio program. On Being has been an essential part of NHPR's weekend lineup, bringing listeners thoughtful conversations each Sunday morning at 7. On Being will continue as a seasonal podcast.

"It has been a fantastic joy and privilege to evolve a new kind of conversation about the life of the spirit and the life of the mind, moral imagination and social courage, on public radio stations and with public radio listeners," writes host Krista Tippett. "It’s been such an honor to be part of the communal conversation that public radio enriches and accompanies."

Beginning Sunday, July 3, NHPR will begin airing Living on Earth, public radio's environmental news magazine, at 7 am, shifting from its current time at 6 am.

Living on Earth” delves into the leading issues affecting the world we inhabit. As the population continues to rise and the management of the earth's resources becomes even more critical, Living on Earth examines the issues facing our increasingly interdependent world.

Living on Earth Host and Executive Producer Steve Curwood lives in southern New Hampshire.

We know from feedback that NHPR listeners care deeply about coverage focused on climate change and the environment. NHPR recently partnered with Living On Earth for an event at the New Hampshire Audubon with local author Sy Montgomery.

In place of Living On Earth, NHPR will debut a new show Sunday mornings at 6 called Kelly Corrigan Wonders.

A former newspaper columnist and four time bestselling author, Corrigan wonders about loads of stuff: is knowing more always good? Can we trust our gut? How does change actually happen? We only book nice people who have a sense of humor and know things worth knowing.

Each episode ends with Corrigan's shortlist of takeaways, appropriate for refrigerator doors, bulletin boards and notes to your children.

As always, we welcome your feedback on this change and our programming generally. You can reach me at mbrindley@nhpr.org.

