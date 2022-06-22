© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

The Jan. 6 hearings will now extend into July

By Claudia Grisales
Published June 22, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT

Members of the Jan. 6 committee are pursuing additional witnesses and say they are receiving a lot of new evidence. Their public hearings are now going to extend into July.

