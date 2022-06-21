© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local and independent journalism by making a gift to NHPR today.

Historic walking tour in Amherst highlights Black, Indigenous families

New England Public Media | By Nirvani Williams
Published June 21, 2022 at 11:03 AM EDT
Anika Lopes, founder of Ancestral Bridges, standing in front of her family's photos displayed in the Ancestral Bridges exhibit at the Amherst History Museum.
1 of 2  — anika in front of fam photos.jpg
Anika Lopes, founder of Ancestral Bridges, standing in front of her family's photos displayed in the Ancestral Bridges exhibit at the Amherst History Museum.
Anika Lopes
Two women from the heritage walking tour observing photos in the Ancestral exhibit at the Amherst History Museum. The exhibit will run until the end of June 2022.
2 of 2  — members from walking tour.jpg
Two women from the heritage walking tour observing photos in the Ancestral exhibit at the Amherst History Museum. The exhibit will run until the end of June 2022.
Anika Lopes

A walking tour in Amherst featuring historic sites of the town's first Black and Indigenous families kicked off this past weekend in celebration of Juneteenth.

Anika Lopes, founder of the tour, said she wants to connect residents of color with their history. Black residents make up 5% of the population in Amherst while white residents make up 73% of the population, according recent Census data.

"You have young black youth that walk around Amherst, numerous town buildings and do not see a representation of themselves," Lopes said. "They do not know that there is black history in Amherst and just exposing them to that immediately is life changing."

Lopes organization, Ancestral Bridges, has made the Amherst tour available to view virtually on its website.

Lopes says she wanted to launch the tour during Juneteenth weekend because some Black military soldiers, buried in West Cemetery in Amherst, traveled to Texas in 1865 to deliver the order that freed 250,000 enslaved Black people.

Lopes is working on extending the tour beyond Juneteenth weekend.

Tags

New England News Collaborative
Nirvani Williams
Nirvani Williams covers socioeconomic disparities for New England Public Media, joining the news team in June 2021 through Report for America.
See stories by Nirvani Williams

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.