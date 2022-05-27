© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

A survivor of the Columbine shooting returned to teach at the school

Published May 27, 2022 at 5:09 AM EDT

In this week's StoryCorps, we hear about a student who endured the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School and later returned to the school as a teacher.

