Paper airplane enthusiasts break record for farthest flight by a paper aircraft

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. A team of paper airplane enthusiasts just broke the world record for the farthest flight by a paper aircraft. The plane flew an impressive 252 feet. To put that in perspective, their plane traveled farther than the first three actual airplane flights by the Wright brothers. Chee Yin Jian created the prototype. He said his design and his partner's rocket arm was the winning combination. And hey, if you're out there listening, my kids would really love some tips. It's MORNING EDITION.