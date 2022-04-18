Jerusalem sees unrest during convergence of Passover, Ramadan, and Easter
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to International Crisis Group analyst Mairav Zonszein about unrest in Jerusalem and what it means for the already volatile region.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks to International Crisis Group analyst Mairav Zonszein about unrest in Jerusalem and what it means for the already volatile region.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.