© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support your local NHPR newsroom by joining as a member!

The Asian food staple water spinach is mostly illegal, but Ga. is changing its mind

WABE 90.1 | By Emily Wu Pearson
Published March 27, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT

Georgia officials now allow the sale and soon the cultivation of water spinach. It can be an invasive species if not controlled.

Copyright 2022 90.1 WABE

Tags

NPR National News
Emily Wu Pearson

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.