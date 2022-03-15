© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff tests positive for COVID-19

By Merrit Kennedy
Published March 15, 2022 at 6:27 PM EDT
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, left, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen listen to Randy Johnson, superintendent of the Denver Mint during a tour in Denver on Friday, March 11, 2022.

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Harris, has tested positive for COVID-19, a spokeswoman for Harris said on Tuesday.

Both Emhoff and Harris were scheduled to appear at an event to celebrate Women's History Month this evening at the White House.

Harris tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday but is not participating in the event this evening "out of an abundance of caution," spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said. The White House has not released information about whether Emhoff is experiencing symptoms.

