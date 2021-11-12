Taylor Swift, 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)'

With the rerecording and rerelease of 2012's Red, Taylor Swift's fourth studio album and pop entry point, we are invited into nostalgia's candied embrace — frozen in time, simmering in heartbreak until we boil over with memory. Over forlorn acoustic guitars, insistent drums and a halting piano, Swift wove together a collage of memories so vivid that loss was renewed fresh. Meticulously crafted with the same attention to detail we devote to understanding our lovers, "All Too Well" remains Swift's magnum opus and today she shares a 10-minute version she says is closer to its original form. This less-edited and less-censored version finds the singer-songwriter with unrestrained anger, now unafraid to place blame where it lies.

Unlike on the songs shared on Fearless (Taylor's Version), Swift, with the help of a restrained Jack Antonoff, offers new production on the extended "All Too Well." Layered instrumentation creates a crescendo of pain as Swift reveals more intimate particulars — her father's disapproval after her then-partner missed her birthday and how a significant age difference weighed heavy on their relationship — while the track grows from a dreamy pop ballad to an explosive bloodlet. By the time Swift delivers the single best line of her discography — "You call me up again just to break me like a promise, so casually cruel in the name of being honest" — loneliness's dull blade has transformed into a piercing knife. Swift shouts into the void of remembrance, a cathartic release that grants a moment of clarity: When the dust has settled, memory's temptation no longer lines the path ahead.

Nine years removed from her anguish, Swift reimagines "All Too Well" into a lush, cinematic tale: a slow burn that heavily leans on matured vocals. For all her righteous anger, this new version transcends lore to become an isolated fable. "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)" is a folk tale, the stuff of legend memorialized in fiction released alongside a short film to tie together the last of Swift's relationship's loose ends.

