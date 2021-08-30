© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Remembering Jamaican Producer Lee 'Scratch' Perry

By Anastasia Tsioulcas
Published August 30, 2021 at 4:17 PM EDT

Jamaican producer Lee "Scratch" Perry has died at age 85. His idiosyncratic work in reggae and dub had an oversize impact on popular music around the globe.

Anastasia Tsioulcas
