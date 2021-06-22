What Towns, States, And The U.S. Learned From The Pandemic

COVID-19 cases are on the decline across the U.S. and the worst days of the pandemic look like they may be behind us.

According to The New York Times, the U.S. has been averaging fewer than 15,000 new cases a day since early June — the lowest since testing became widely available. Mid-June saw deaths dip below 300 a day for the first time since March of last year.

As the country continues to assess what happened in those early weeks and months of the pandemic, it’s only natural to ask how well did we do? And what can we do to be ready next time?

We ask health experts what their biggest takeaways are from the last year and a half.

