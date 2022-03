He is currently starring in the Broadway production of Spamalot, the musical of Monty Python and the Holy Grail. He plays King Arthur. The show has been nominated for 14 Tony awards, including one for best performance by a leading actor in a musical for Curry. Curry's first movie, the film that made him famous, was the 1975 cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show. This interview was originally broadcast on March 15, 2005.

