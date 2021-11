For the second year in a row in Brainerd, Minn., a mysterious hole has appeared in a frozen lake. Locals and experts can't determine why a certain area of North Long Lake won't freeze over -- even though the ice around the area is 15 inches thick. Steve speaks with Marlene Hudalla, co-owner of Iven's On the Bay, a restaurant and bar located on the lake.

