NPR's Special Correspondent Susan Stamberg speaks with South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu about whether there is such a thing as a "just war." He says modern weapons of mass destruction make just war impossible, and that war should be outlawed. Tutu is the recipient of the 1984 Nobel Peace Prize. He adds the gross inequality in the world of health care, food, and education are the biggest sources of global instability.

