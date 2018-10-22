Mount Washington Valley Residents Invited to Imagine Housing Options for Open Land

Community members in the Mount Washington Valley are invited to a listening session on housing Monday night.

At the meeting, residents will be asked to imagine new kinds of housing developments for open land in their towns, without the constraints of current local zoning regulations.

Victoria Laracy is Executive Director of the Mount Washington Valley Housing coalition, which is putting on the sessions. She says the region's housing shortage is a big concern for businesses in the area.

"They're not able to fill positions -- and they've heard this time and time again -- because people are not able to find a place to live if they want to come up here to work," Laracy says.

After collecting public input, Laracy says a design team will then prepare a mock up of how a possible new development might look.

"One of our districts, it's a two-acre lot minimum for a house, you know, so you can put one unit,” Laracy says. “But two-acres is a lot, a developer could put a nice array of family homes there at an affordable price.

The session will take place 7pm Monday at the Conway Public Library.