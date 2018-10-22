Mount Washington Valley Residents Invited to Imagine Housing Options for Open Land

  • Chris Jensen for NHPR

Community members in the Mount Washington Valley are invited to a listening session on housing Monday night.

At the meeting, residents will be asked to imagine new kinds of housing developments for open land in their towns, without the constraints of current local zoning regulations.

Victoria Laracy is Executive Director of the Mount Washington Valley Housing coalition, which is putting on the sessions. She says the region's housing shortage is a big concern for businesses in the area.

"They're not able to fill positions -- and they've heard this time and time again -- because people are not able to find a place to live if they want to come up here to work," Laracy says.

After collecting public input, Laracy says a design team will then prepare a mock up of how a possible new development might look.

"One of our districts, it's a two-acre lot minimum for a house, you know, so you can put one unit,” Laracy says. “But two-acres is a lot, a developer could put a nice array of family homes there at an affordable price.

The session will take place 7pm Monday at the Conway Public Library.

Related Content

How AirBnb & Other Short-Term Online Rental Companies Impact N.H. Tourism and Housing

By The Exchange Oct 12, 2018

AirBnb, an online service that allows homeowners to rent their homes out to short-term visitors, has taken off in the last few years, and has helped foster a new way of travel and lodging. We look at how AirBnb and other rental services impact our housing market, rental prices, and neighborhoods, tourism, and other lodging options.

From Fixing Roads To Collecting Rent: Why N.H.’s DOT Is Also A Landlord

By Oct 11, 2018
Todd Bookman/NHPR

There’s a duplex in the town of Hudson, set back from the road, surrounded by trees. One half is vacant; Mandy Whitaker lives in the other half. She admits it’s not much to look at.

Shortage of Houses Behind Surge In N.H. Real Estate Market

By Jun 24, 2018
TaxRebate.org.uk/Flickr

If you are having trouble buying a home in New Hampshire right now, you are not alone.

New data released by the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority shows that a dearth of single family homes is driving up prices, with many sellers receiving multiple offers above the listing price.

In Debating Reuse For State School Property, Laconia Debates Its Future

By Jun 7, 2018
Annie Ropeik / NHPR

Lakes Region residents got their first look Wednesday night at possible future plans for the former Laconia State School.

The scenic, state-owned property was a state prison, and before that, a residential facility for people with developmental disabilities. 

Housing in Converted Industrial Buildings Appeals to N.H. Millennials and Retirees Alike

By Jun 4, 2018
Robert Garrova for NHPR

In New Hampshire’s increasingly tight rental market, one area where there’s new development is conversion of industrial buildings. It’s a niche market, but one that’s attracting multiple generations of residents.

 

In a parking lot in Manchester, surrounded by a maze of early 20th-Century brick factory buildings just south of the ballpark, Mike Bernier explains how he ended up here.

 