© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

United Arab Emirates

  • 6226619756_d284064941.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    High-Rise Fires A Growing Risk In Arab Gulf States
    Virginia Prescott
    ,
    A raging fire gutted the Al Hafeet tower late last month, a 20-floor residential building in the United Arab Emirate city of Sarjah. The incident drew…