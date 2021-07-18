© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

U.S. Ambassadors

  • ScottBrown.jpg
    NH News
    Ambassador Scott Brown Accepts Advice to be More 'Culturally Aware'
    NHPR Staff
    ,
    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — U.S. Ambassador Scott Brown has told a New Zealand website he accepted advice that he should be more culturally aware after…