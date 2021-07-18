© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Ranked-Choice Voting

  • 1024px-Voting_United_States.jpg
    The Exchange
    Voting Systems in Flux
    Maine voters will be using "ranked-choice" voting to elect candidates in their June 12 primary - the first time this system has been used in a statewide…