© 2021 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.jpg
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR with your monthly gift and become a sustaining member today!

Party Whips

  • ep35-title-card.jpg
    Word of Mouth
    Episode 35: Party Whips
    With more than 500 members of Congress, parties have to coordinate members and keep them on the same page. Enter: party whips. But what do they actually…